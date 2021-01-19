Head to Head Review: Landstar (OTCMKTS:LDSR) and Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH)

Landstar (OTCMKTS:LDSR) and Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Landstar alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Landstar and Cyclo Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Landstar 0 0 0 0 N/A Cyclo Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cyclo Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 104.43%. Given Cyclo Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cyclo Therapeutics is more favorable than Landstar.

Profitability

This table compares Landstar and Cyclo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landstar N/A N/A N/A Cyclo Therapeutics -903.35% -4,537.83% -278.21%

Volatility & Risk

Landstar has a beta of -10.88, suggesting that its share price is 1,188% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyclo Therapeutics has a beta of -1, suggesting that its share price is 200% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.4% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.5% of Landstar shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.9% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Landstar and Cyclo Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landstar $30,000.00 2,087.39 -$15.09 million N/A N/A Cyclo Therapeutics $1.01 million 9.88 -$7.53 million N/A N/A

Cyclo Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Landstar.

Summary

Cyclo Therapeutics beats Landstar on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Landstar Company Profile

LandStar, Inc. a technology company, develops and acquires various cyber-security products and services. Its products and services are central to cyber data security, GDPR, compliance, and governance capabilities. LandStar, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Cyclo Therapeutics Company Profile

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs. It has a collaboration with the Chattanooga Center for Neurologic Research. The company was formerly known as CTD Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2019. Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Gainesville, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.