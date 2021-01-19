Head-To-Head Review: PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) vs. MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO)

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) and MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get PriceSmart alerts:

This table compares PriceSmart and MINISO Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PriceSmart 2.54% 10.32% 5.38% MINISO Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.3% of PriceSmart shares are held by institutional investors. 24.5% of PriceSmart shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PriceSmart and MINISO Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PriceSmart $3.33 billion 0.89 $78.11 million N/A N/A MINISO Group $1.28 billion 7.22 -$37.29 million N/A N/A

PriceSmart has higher revenue and earnings than MINISO Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for PriceSmart and MINISO Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PriceSmart 0 1 0 0 2.00 MINISO Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

PriceSmart currently has a consensus price target of $78.00, suggesting a potential downside of 19.20%. MINISO Group has a consensus price target of $25.20, suggesting a potential downside of 16.86%. Given MINISO Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MINISO Group is more favorable than PriceSmart.

Summary

PriceSmart beats MINISO Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc. owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of December 04, 2020, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs. PriceSmart, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names. As of June 30, 2020, it operated a network of approximately 4,200 MINISO stores, as well as online sales channels. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Guangzhou, China.

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.