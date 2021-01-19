Head-To-Head Survey: CXJ Group (OTCMKTS:ECXJ) vs. Wanda Sports Group (NASDAQ:WSG)

CXJ Group (OTCMKTS:ECXJ) and Wanda Sports Group (NASDAQ:WSG) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get CXJ Group alerts:

This table compares CXJ Group and Wanda Sports Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CXJ Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Wanda Sports Group $1.16 billion 0.29 -$308.72 million ($2.45) -1.02

CXJ Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Wanda Sports Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CXJ Group and Wanda Sports Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CXJ Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Wanda Sports Group 0 2 1 0 2.33

Wanda Sports Group has a consensus price target of $4.17, indicating a potential upside of 67.34%. Given Wanda Sports Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Wanda Sports Group is more favorable than CXJ Group.

Profitability

This table compares CXJ Group and Wanda Sports Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CXJ Group N/A N/A N/A Wanda Sports Group -48.51% -108.31% -15.76%

Risk and Volatility

CXJ Group has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wanda Sports Group has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.9% of Wanda Sports Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.4% of CXJ Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CXJ Group beats Wanda Sports Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CXJ Group

CXJ Group Co., Limited engages in the trading of automobile exhaust cleaners and auto parts in China. The company also offers auto detailing store consultancy services; and authorization services for operating auto detailing stores under the Chejiangling/Teenage Hero Car brand name. The company was formerly known as Global Entertainment Corp. and changed its name to CXJ Group Co., Limited in 2019. CXJ Group Co., Limited was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Hangzhou, China.

About Wanda Sports Group

Wanda Sports Group Company Limited operates as a sports events, media, and marketing platform worldwide. It operates through three segments: Spectator Sports; Digital, Production, Sports Solutions (DPSS); and Mass Participation. The Spectator Sports segment monetizes rights acquired from rights owners under contractual arrangements through media distribution, sponsorship, and marketing activities; and provides services to its rights-in partners and rights-out clients covering event operation and support, media production, digital solutions, and ancillary services. This segment includes sports, such as football, and winter and summer sports. The DPSS segment offers a suite of specialized sports-related services, including digital media solutions, media and program production, host broadcasting, marketing, event operations, brand development, and advertising solutions. The Mass Participation segment organizes, operates, and monetizes a range of mass participation sports, including triathlon, running, mountain biking, road cycling, obstacle course racing, and trail running through a portfolio of brands and other intellectual property. It also engages in the rights distribution, broadcast hosting, digital media and entertainment, program production, event operations and licensing, and brand development and sponsorship activities. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Wanda Sports Group Company Limited is a subsidiary of Dalian Wanda Group Co.,Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for CXJ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CXJ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.