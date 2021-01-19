Head-To-Head Survey: Datang International Power Generation (OTCMKTS:DIPGY) versus Enel Generación Chile (OTCMKTS:EOCCY)

Datang International Power Generation (OTCMKTS:DIPGY) and Enel Generación Chile (OTCMKTS:EOCCY) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Datang International Power Generation and Enel Generación Chile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Datang International Power Generation N/A N/A N/A Enel Generación Chile -13.90% -37.57% -20.67%

Risk & Volatility

Datang International Power Generation has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enel Generación Chile has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Datang International Power Generation and Enel Generación Chile’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Datang International Power Generation $14.10 billion 0.17 $142.63 million $0.06 42.00 Enel Generación Chile $2.04 billion 1.26 $274.88 million N/A N/A

Enel Generación Chile has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Datang International Power Generation.

Dividends

Datang International Power Generation pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Enel Generación Chile pays an annual dividend of $1.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.6%. Datang International Power Generation pays out 250.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Datang International Power Generation and Enel Generación Chile, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Datang International Power Generation 1 0 0 0 1.00 Enel Generación Chile 0 0 0 0 N/A

About Datang International Power Generation

Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in power generation and power plant development activities in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Power and heat generation, Coal, and Other segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as coal-fired, thermal, hydro, wind, nuclear, biomass, solar, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2019, the company managed an installed capacity of approximately 64,422.60 MW. It also engages in heat supply; the import of power related fuel; coal mining and trading; silicon and aluminum smelting; production and sale of alumina; cargo shipping; sale of coal ash and integrated application of solid waste; power plant construction and operation; repair and testing of power equipment; research and development activities; and provision of power related technical services. The company was formerly known as Beijing Datang Power Generation Co., Ltd and changed its name to Datang International Power Generation Co, Ltd. in April 2004. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of China Datang Corporation Limited.

About Enel Generación Chile

Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A., an electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company generates electricity through hydro, thermal, and wind power sources. As of December 31, 2019, it had 6,114 megawatts of installed capacity with 28 generation facilities and a total of 110 generation units. The company also supplies its electricity to regulated electricity distribution companies; unregulated industrial firms primarily in the mining, pulp, and steel sectors; and the pool market. Further it provides engineering consulting services. The company was formerly known as Empresa Nacional de Electricidad S.A. and changed its name to Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A. in November 2016. The company was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A. is a subsidiary of Enel Chile S.A.

