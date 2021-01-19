Head-To-Head Survey: Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) versus AutoNation (NYSE:AN)

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) and AutoNation (NYSE:AN) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Shift Technologies has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AutoNation has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.3% of Shift Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.4% of AutoNation shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Shift Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of AutoNation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Shift Technologies and AutoNation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shift Technologies N/A N/A $1.33 million N/A N/A AutoNation $21.34 billion 0.31 $450.00 million $4.55 16.38

AutoNation has higher revenue and earnings than Shift Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Shift Technologies and AutoNation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shift Technologies N/A -483.02% -15.70% AutoNation 1.92% 17.17% 5.35%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Shift Technologies and AutoNation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shift Technologies 1 1 3 0 2.40 AutoNation 1 5 3 0 2.22

Shift Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 104.71%. AutoNation has a consensus target price of $62.13, suggesting a potential downside of 16.64%. Given Shift Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Shift Technologies is more favorable than AutoNation.

Summary

AutoNation beats Shift Technologies on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc. provides an online platform that allows people to buy and sell their new and used cars. The company offers sedans, hatchbacks, wagons, SUVs, vans, coupes, convertibles, and trucks. It also offers financing options. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California with physical locations in San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Sacramento, California; and Portland, Oregon.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services. The company also provides automotive finance and insurance products comprising vehicle services and other protection products, as well as arranges finance for vehicle purchases through third-party finance sources. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated 317 new vehicle franchises from 231 stores located primarily in metropolitan markets in the Sunbelt region. It also owned and operated 81 AutoNation-branded collision centers, 5 AutoNation USA stores, 4 automotive auction operations, and 17 parts distribution centers. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

