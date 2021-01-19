HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HeadHunter Group PLC provides an online recruitment platform. The company offers services which consist of career guidance, career consultation, jobs by profession and the opportunity to create a resume and receive automatically suitable job opportunities. HeadHunter Group PLC is based in Moscow, Russia. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HHR. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on HeadHunter Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America upgraded HeadHunter Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.30 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. HeadHunter Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.33.

NASDAQ:HHR opened at $28.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 67.19 and a beta of 0.57. HeadHunter Group has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $32.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.91.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $16.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.02 by $5.62. The business had revenue of $28.97 million for the quarter. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 98.65% and a net margin of 20.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HeadHunter Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Genesis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in HeadHunter Group by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,299,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,315,000 after purchasing an additional 126,193 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 70.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 24,571 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 21.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 141,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. Ashmore Group plc increased its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 37.4% in the third quarter. Ashmore Group plc now owns 147,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 40,159 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 1,981.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 13,555 shares during the period. 42.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile

