Hedeker Wealth LLC Acquires 1,946 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,173,489 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,070,364,000 after buying an additional 5,044,447 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,270,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $483,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600,797 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,423,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,660,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,337 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,089,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,729,503 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,421 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $9,963,444.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $2,015,563.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.54.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.17. The company had a trading volume of 628,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,270,005. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $50.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.52 and its 200-day moving average is $42.59.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

