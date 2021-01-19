Hedeker Wealth LLC Has $12.16 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,651 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 4.3% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,072,613 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,067,428,000 after acquiring an additional 798,604 shares in the last quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 243.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 69,150 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,073,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 6,658 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Microsoft by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 120,416 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $24,503,000 after purchasing an additional 13,853 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,224 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MSFT traded up $2.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 698,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,501,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.78. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,875,343.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Fundamental Research increased their target price on Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Microsoft from $249.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.71.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

