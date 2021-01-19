Hedeker Wealth LLC Has $3.60 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,061,000. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 13,137 shares during the period. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.50.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $162.35. The company had a trading volume of 201,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,384,970. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $161.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.52. The company has a market cap of $427.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

