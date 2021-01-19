Hedeker Wealth LLC Has $5.51 Million Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,396 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group comprises 1.9% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $5,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 7,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 439 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $304,550.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 332,256 shares in the company, valued at $49,529,401.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total transaction of $1,212,084.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 336,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,317,347.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TROW stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $157.81. 19,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 870,547. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.69. The stock has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.51 and a 12 month high of $159.68.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

TROW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.08.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

