Hedeker Wealth LLC Has $6.23 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,491 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 2.2% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $352,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in Visa by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 15,410 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,527,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Visa by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,706 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Visa by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,072 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,859,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Rea LTD. increased its position in Visa by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 15,778 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:V traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $201.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,832,194. The company has a market capitalization of $392.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $211.35 and a 200-day moving average of $202.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $220.39.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,642,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,090 shares in the company, valued at $21,920,027.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,205 shares of company stock worth $17,188,463 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price (down from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.07.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

