Hedeker Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Hedeker Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,258 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 4,252 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 1.6% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 806 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 13,553 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,698 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 19,923 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.82.

NYSE ABT traded up $1.55 on Tuesday, hitting $112.85. The stock had a trading volume of 103,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,628,965. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $115.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $200.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.65 and a 200-day moving average of $105.32.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total transaction of $9,069,130.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,899,806.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

