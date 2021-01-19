HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) Given a €79.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HEI. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €65.75 ($77.35).

ETR HEI traded down €0.48 ($0.56) on Monday, hitting €66.30 ($78.00). 495,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,290. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €62.00 and its 200-day moving average price is €55.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.83. HeidelbergCement AG has a twelve month low of €29.00 ($34.12) and a twelve month high of €69.44 ($81.69).

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

