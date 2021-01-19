Hendley & Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Hendley & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Pinnacle West Capital makes up 1.9% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Hendley & Co. Inc. owned 0.05% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $4,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 11,376.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,016,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,754,000 after buying an additional 1,007,306 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,014,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,378,000 after purchasing an additional 548,149 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 944,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,407,000 after purchasing an additional 356,488 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,721,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,876,000 after purchasing an additional 261,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 23.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,044,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,876,000 after buying an additional 195,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNW traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,123,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,998. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.32. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $105.51.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 69.60%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNW. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $86.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.89.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

