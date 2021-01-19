Hendley & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Hendley & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 36,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,498,000. Expeditors International of Washington comprises approximately 1.3% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 279.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 418.1% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 769.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

NASDAQ:EXPD traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 938,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,599. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.52. The stock has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.75. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.55 and a 1 year high of $97.24.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.14. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total transaction of $1,909,972.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,431,635.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,600 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $504,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,639. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

