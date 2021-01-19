Hendley & Co. Inc. Takes Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Hendley & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,564,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,546 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5,388.3% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 297,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,120,000 after purchasing an additional 291,882 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 44.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 846,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,794,000 after purchasing an additional 259,597 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 209.7% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 294,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,639,000 after purchasing an additional 199,344 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,032.9% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 196,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,524,000 after buying an additional 179,475 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

TTWO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.97.

NASDAQ TTWO traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $198.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,512,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,445. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.00 and a 52 week high of $211.44. The company has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 48.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.94.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $957.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.68 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total transaction of $36,626.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,867,843.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.