Herald Investment Trust (HRI.L) (LON:HRI) Trading Up 0.5%

Herald Investment Trust (HRI.L) (LON:HRI)’s share price was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,199.42 ($28.74) and last traded at GBX 2,170 ($28.35). Approximately 121,318 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 120,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,160 ($28.22).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 6.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,088.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,801.24.

About Herald Investment Trust (HRI.L) (LON:HRI)

Herald Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Herald Investment Management Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology, telecommunications, and multi-media sectors.

