Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $13.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.63.

Shares of NYSE:HPE traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.35. 355,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,584,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $15.80. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.17.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

In other news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $220,028.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,622.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $147,152.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 30.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 20,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 40.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 487,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 139,853 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 28.0% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 2,100,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,684,000 after acquiring an additional 459,619 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,735,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,276,000 after acquiring an additional 29,963 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at about $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

