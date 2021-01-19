Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) will report $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Höegh LNG Partners reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Höegh LNG Partners.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 43.54% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $35.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.69 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HMLP shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Höegh LNG Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a research report on Sunday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

Shares of NYSE:HMLP traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.35. 157,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,328. Höegh LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $16.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.97. The firm has a market cap of $543.90 million, a PE ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from Höegh LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMLP. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 142,220 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,862,313 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,120,000 after buying an additional 79,207 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,251 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,408 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 8,391 shares during the last quarter. 21.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2019, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

