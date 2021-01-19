Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,728,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,908,000 after purchasing an additional 382,831 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter worth about $24,979,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hologic by 3,755.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 306,798 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,393,000 after acquiring an additional 298,841 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 706,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,982,000 after acquiring an additional 295,512 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Hologic by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,065,805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,844,000 after acquiring an additional 269,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,248,137.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,849 shares in the company, valued at $3,022,417.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $362,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,292 shares in the company, valued at $1,690,533.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.23. 7,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,886,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.49 and a 1 year high of $81.80. The firm has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.58.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Hologic from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hologic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Hologic from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.12.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

