Homeros Trading Up 25.1% Over Last 7 Days (HMR)

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One Homeros token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000406 BTC on exchanges. Homeros has a market cap of $62.02 million and $3.86 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Homeros has traded up 25.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Homeros alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00044199 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.32 or 0.00117758 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00073175 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.82 or 0.00245763 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,458.27 or 0.96873252 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Homeros Profile

Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 413,268,600 tokens. The official website for Homeros is homerosnet.com.

Buying and Selling Homeros

Homeros can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Homeros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Homeros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Homeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Homeros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.