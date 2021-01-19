Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Acquired by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $15,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,033,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,766,921,000 after buying an additional 5,484,767 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 10.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,348,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,868,049,000 after buying an additional 1,104,581 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 33.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,447,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $238,208,000 after buying an additional 362,958 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,506,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 78.7% during the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 667,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $109,930,000 after buying an additional 294,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Argus boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.50.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total value of $5,398,654.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 15,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,892,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,146,887.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 792,949 shares of company stock valued at $3,067,475 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HON traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, hitting $206.79. 96,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,771,730. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $210.45 and a 200 day moving average of $177.62. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $216.70. The company has a market capitalization of $145.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

