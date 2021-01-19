Horizon Financial Services LLC Raises Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,165 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 0.2% of Horizon Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Horizon Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,847,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,087,147,000 after acquiring an additional 706,111 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,521,000. Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 28,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,758,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.05. 100,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,336,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $180.67. The company has a market cap of $126.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.07.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Gordon Haskett downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Truist reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.82.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

