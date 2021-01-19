Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) Short Interest Up 25.1% in December

Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 210,500 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the December 15th total of 168,200 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

In related news, COO Matthew Pollick sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $69,300.00. Also, Director John C. Kennedy purchased 10,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.24 per share, for a total transaction of $64,989.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 725,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,529,534.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Horizon Global by 479.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 254,845 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 40.8% in the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 647,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after buying an additional 187,610 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 4.0% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,112,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,145,000 after buying an additional 80,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Global stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.97. The stock had a trading volume of 49,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,132. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.03. Horizon Global has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $9.61.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $201.63 million for the quarter. Horizon Global had a negative return on equity of 4,042.82% and a negative net margin of 9.99%.

Horizon Global Company Profile

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates through Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa segments. The company provides towing products, such as hitches, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, brake controls, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc.

