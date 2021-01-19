Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Sold by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lowered its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 95,000 shares during the quarter. Horizon Therapeutics Public accounts for approximately 3.6% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned 0.27% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $43,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 10,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 965,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,597,000 after buying an additional 51,426 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 109.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares during the period. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HZNP. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

In related news, EVP Daniel A. Camardo sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total value of $268,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,434.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Irina Konstantinovsky sold 26,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total transaction of $2,006,857.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,426,722.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 372,459 shares of company stock worth $28,460,752 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

HZNP stock traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.73. 48,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,622,160. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.43. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $23.81 and a 12-month high of $86.67.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $636.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.11 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

