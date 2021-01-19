Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by Autus Asset Management LLC

Autus Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 127,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,162 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $5,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.9% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Steven J. Lykken acquired 6,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.97 per share, with a total value of $322,824.81. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,038.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HRL shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Argus downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.86.

HRL stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,308,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,590. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.14. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $52.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 59.04%.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

