Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stephens

Investment analysts at Stephens began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

TWNK has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “f” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hostess Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TWNK traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.70. 114,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,108,529. Hostess Brands has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 0.75.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $260.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Hostess Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hostess Brands will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hostess Brands news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 47,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total transaction of $635,566.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,814,629 shares of company stock valued at $51,466,899. 24.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Hostess Brands by 2,094.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 39.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 58.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the third quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 18.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

