Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Receives $64.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.67.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HLI shares. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $702,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 19,400 shares of company stock worth $1,314,464 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HLI traded up $1.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.69. 307,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,526. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.94. Houlihan Lokey has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $73.26.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $275.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.80 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 18.06%. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

