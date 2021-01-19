Howard Dawson Acquires 6,000,000 Shares of Magnum Mining and Exploration Limited (MGU.AX) (ASX:MGU) Stock

Magnum Mining and Exploration Limited (MGU.AX) (ASX:MGU) insider Howard Dawson purchased 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$390,000.00 ($278,571.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Magnum Mining and Exploration Limited explores for mineral properties. The company owns a 74% interest in the Gravelotte emerald project located in the Limpopo province of South Africa. It has a purchase agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Buena Vista iron ore project located in Nevada, United States.

