Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,234 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for about 6.7% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $9,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Stearns Financial Services Group purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of SDY stock traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $109.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,000. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.36. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $67.57 and a 1 year high of $110.65.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

