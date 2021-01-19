Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.1% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 136.4% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 36.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 338.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron stock traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.26. The company had a trading volume of 164,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,752,123. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $117.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.06 and its 200-day moving average is $83.15. The company has a market capitalization of $176.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on Chevron from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.27.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.