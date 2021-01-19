Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,633 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,173,489 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,070,364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044,447 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 60.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,270,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $483,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600,797 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,423,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,660,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,337 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth $104,089,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 28.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,729,503 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $304,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,421 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.54.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.13. 608,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,270,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $190.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.59. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 2,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $9,963,444.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

