Humaniq 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $55,384.00 (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One Humaniq token can now be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Humaniq has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar. Humaniq has a market capitalization of $966,263.99 and approximately $55,384.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00057909 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.80 or 0.00522966 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005563 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00043327 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,436.87 or 0.03917880 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00016181 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00012408 BTC.

About Humaniq

Humaniq is a token. It was first traded on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Humaniq

Humaniq can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

