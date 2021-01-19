Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 328.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,539 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up 0.6% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 11,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.25 to $74.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.25 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.14.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.82. 255,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,881,420. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.70 and a 12-month high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.38. The firm has a market cap of $162.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $9,077,356.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $12,293,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 336,188 shares of company stock worth $24,990,497 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

