Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.3% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 332.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 286.3% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,670. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $97.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.42.

About Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.