Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Has $500,000 Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 25,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 12,121 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 1.5% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.7% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2,609.0% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 71,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,381,000 after acquiring an additional 69,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.9% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,562 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $249,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,625 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $501,736.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,617.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,630 shares of company stock valued at $7,376,998 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.46.

NASDAQ ADI traded up $1.26 on Tuesday, reaching $159.01. The company had a trading volume of 51,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,658. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.75 billion, a PE ratio of 48.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.04. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $161.78.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

