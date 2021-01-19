Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,070 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 149.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 33.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 74.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Eaton Vance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Eaton Vance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.57.

In other Eaton Vance news, CEO Thomas E. Faust, Jr. sold 98,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.66, for a total transaction of $6,496,137.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:EV traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.94. The stock had a trading volume of 17,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,200. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.77 and its 200 day moving average is $51.82. Eaton Vance Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.59 and a fifty-two week high of $72.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.13, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 29.84% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $451.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.14 million. Equities analysts expect that Eaton Vance Corp. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

