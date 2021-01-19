Hutchison China MediTech (NASDAQ:HCM) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Hutchison China MediTech (NASDAQ:HCM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $39.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.32% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hutchison China MediTech Limited researches, develops, manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals and health-related consumer products. The Company offers drugs for oncology and autoimmune diseases treatment. Hutchison China MediTech Limited is based in Hong Kong. “

Get Hutchison China MediTech alerts:

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Hutchison China MediTech in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCM opened at $33.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.28 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Hutchison China MediTech has a 1 year low of $14.74 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.22.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCM. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hutchison China MediTech by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,272,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,687,000 after purchasing an additional 770,058 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Hutchison China MediTech by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,421,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,134,000 after purchasing an additional 103,722 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Hutchison China MediTech by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,099,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,526,000 after purchasing an additional 34,903 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Hutchison China MediTech by 875.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 444,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 399,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Hutchison China MediTech by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 415,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,469,000 after purchasing an additional 92,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.45% of the company’s stock.

Hutchison China MediTech Company Profile

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hutchison China MediTech (HCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hutchison China MediTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hutchison China MediTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.