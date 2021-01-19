Hydro Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $4.53 Million (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded up 50.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One Hydro Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hydro Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.53 million and approximately $6.02 million worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded 65.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hydro Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00057850 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.63 or 0.00534788 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005535 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00042293 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,408.85 or 0.03891138 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00012923 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00015935 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Profile

HOT is a token. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com. The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro Protocol is network transport layer protocol for hybrid decentralized exchanges. By providing a network transport protocol with open source middleware components the Hydro Protocol facilitates the creation of high-performance hybrid DEX. HOT is an ERC20 token used by new decentralized exchanges looking to bootstrap liquidity can stake HOT tokens to gain membership into existing liquidity pools, used as the incentive mechanism reward, and used as the bounty for market makers. “

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hydro Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydro Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.