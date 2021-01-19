iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 263,900 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the December 15th total of 337,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,639.0 days.

OTCMKTS IAFNF remained flat at $$45.85 during trading on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.53. iA Financial has a 1 year low of $28.20 and a 1 year high of $56.92.

Get iA Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IAFNF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised iA Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of iA Financial in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. iA Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.