IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) (TSE:IMG) Given New C$5.50 Price Target at Raymond James

IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James to C$5.50 in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IMG. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) from C$7.50 to C$6.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of IMG traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$4.26. 760,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,338. The company has a market cap of C$2.02 billion and a PE ratio of -5.28. IAMGOLD Co. has a 52 week low of C$2.00 and a 52 week high of C$7.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.27, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The mining company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$446.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$472.30 million. On average, analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO)

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada. Its exploration and development projects include the Boto gold project in Senegal; the Diakha-Siribaya gold project in Mali; the Pitangui project in Brazil; the CÃ´tÃ© gold project in Ontario; Eastern Borosi in Nicaragua; and the Karita gold project in Guinea, as well as holds interest in the Loma Larga, a gold, silver, and copper project in southern Ecuador.

