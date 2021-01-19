iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.94

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.94 and last traded at $14.53, with a volume of 107778 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.79.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on iClick Interactive Asia Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $794.61 million, a P/E ratio of -46.33 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.74.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $68.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.96 million. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 8.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 3rd quarter worth $8,310,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the second quarter valued at $65,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the second quarter valued at $654,000. FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the third quarter valued at $262,000. 44.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK)

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.

