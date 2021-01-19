ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ICU Medical, Inc. develops, manufactures and sells innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy, oncology and critical care applications. They are one of the world’s leading pure-play infusion therapy companies, with global operations and a wide-ranging product portfolio that includes IV solutions, IV smart pumps, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needlefree connectors, along with pain management and safety software technology designed to help meet clinical, safety and workflow goals. In addition, they manufacture automated pharmacy IV compounding systems with workflow technology, closed systems transfer devices for hazardous IV drugs, and cardiac monitoring systems to optimize patient fluid levels. “

Get ICU Medical alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ICU Medical from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ICU Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.33.

Shares of ICU Medical stock opened at $215.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.00 and a beta of 0.72. ICU Medical has a one year low of $158.01 and a one year high of $236.51.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $318.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.37 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ICU Medical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 24,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $5,354,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,513,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George A. Lopez sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.40, for a total value of $7,776,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 125,930 shares of company stock valued at $26,305,125 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in ICU Medical by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 1.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 0.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 2.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 1.4% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency connectors; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; NovaCath and SuperCath peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICU Medical (ICUI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.