IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 3,033 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 64.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $463,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $5,396,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LW shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

LW stock opened at $78.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.91. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $96.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.54 and a 200-day moving average of $68.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.13 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 95.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.80%.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

See Also: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.