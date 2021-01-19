IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 6,770 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,770 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ELAN. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 2,645.2% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 129,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 20,251 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 64,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 144.1% during the fourth quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 102,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 60,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 178.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 52,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 33,458 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ELAN opened at $31.51 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.28, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a one year low of $15.17 and a one year high of $34.09.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $889.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.48 million. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, major shareholder Aktiengesellschaft Bayer sold 54,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $1,626,280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ELAN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Argus lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.28.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

