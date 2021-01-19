IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 950 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RE. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,119,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 676,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,631,000 after acquiring an additional 246,214 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 160,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,471,000 after acquiring an additional 96,414 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 157.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 123,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,335,000 after acquiring an additional 75,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,227,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $440,070,000 after acquiring an additional 68,858 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Everest Re Group stock opened at $231.20 on Tuesday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $157.32 and a 1 year high of $294.31. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $233.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.39). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.05%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Everest Re Group from $218.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Everest Re Group from $260.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.08.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

