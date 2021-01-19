IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 18,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.9% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 58,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown by 45.9% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP grew its position in Brown & Brown by 1.9% in the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 17,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.89.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $46.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.70 and a 12 month high of $48.76.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

