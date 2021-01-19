IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 770 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 45.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,852,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,984 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,195,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,546,000 after acquiring an additional 71,152 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 0.5% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,791,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,407,000 after acquiring an additional 12,770 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 230.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,550,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 982,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,729,000 after acquiring an additional 17,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Whirlpool from $153.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Whirlpool from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.86.

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $194.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $64.00 and a 52 week high of $207.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $186.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $3.41. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.97 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 292 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.97, for a total transaction of $57,223.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,405.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 833 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.29, for a total value of $155,179.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,067 shares of company stock worth $8,610,368. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.