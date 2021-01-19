IHS Markit Ltd. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share (NYSE:INFO)

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for IHS Markit in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Jeffrey now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.63. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for IHS Markit’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

NYSE:INFO opened at $85.51 on Monday. IHS Markit has a 1-year low of $44.81 and a 1-year high of $101.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

In other IHS Markit news, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $75,049.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,414.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pinnacle Bank raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 405.5% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in IHS Markit by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

