Impinj, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($1.54) Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts (NASDAQ:PI)

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Impinj in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 14th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Anderson now expects that the company will earn ($1.54) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.72). Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Impinj’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.57) EPS.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.90 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 30.63% and a negative return on equity of 26.61%.

PI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.29.

Shares of PI stock opened at $54.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.82. Impinj has a 12 month low of $11.47 and a 12 month high of $58.50.

In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 2,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $102,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,341 shares in the company, valued at $12,255,345. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sylebra Capital Ltd bought 391,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.09 per share, with a total value of $12,179,289.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,734 shares of company stock valued at $1,886,172 in the last quarter. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Impinj by 6.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Impinj during the third quarter worth about $8,912,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Impinj by 6.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Impinj by 84.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 71,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Impinj by 8.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to various everyday items to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs), a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity products that comprise reader ICs and modules, readers, and gateways to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage items, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

